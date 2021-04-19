«
April 19, 2021

SCARS: Nobody ever leaves North Korea.

Next month, they may mark a milestone in their assimilation. Ji-Hyun Park, who runs education programmes for defectors in New Malden, is standing to be a Conservative councillor in her home seat of Moorside in Bury, Manchester. If successful, she would be the first person from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to be elected as a politician in the UK.

“When I arrived, many people welcomed us and they gave to us a lot of opportunities and happiness,” the 52-year-old tells UnHerd. “I wanted to pay back to them. I also know that in the UK, there live many voiceless people and also many immigrant women, who have hard times in society. I want to listen to their voice and solve their problems.”

Why Tory? “My life was lived in a socialist dictatorship country,” explains Park, who had to escape twice.

The surest way to cure someone of any affection for socialism to to have them live under it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:36 am
