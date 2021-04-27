April 27, 2021

DALLAS INTERNATIONAL GUITAR FESTIVAL RETURNS APRIL 30:

Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) is back at Dallas Market Hall April 30-May 2. The world’s largest and oldest guitar show is excited to emerge from their cocoon after a year-long quarantine caused by the pandemic.

DIGF hours are 12 noon to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There is continuous music throughout the festival, with two outdoor stages. Dallas Market Hall at 2200 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas offers ample free parking for those attending the show.

Jimmy Wallace, DIGF producer and owner, said, “In these challenging times we are committed to maintaining a safe and clean environment for our attendees, performers and staff. This year will be a hybrid event with indoor and outdoor activities. Dallas Market Hall will still have a mask mandate in place during the event. Masks, along with social distancing, will be a requirement and help on-site attendees and exhibitors feel more safe and comfortable attending the Dallas International Guitar Festival this year.”