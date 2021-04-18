«
April 18, 2021

MAXINE MELTDOWN: Maxine Waters tells Minnesota BLM protesters ‘to get more confrontational’ one day after violent anti-police clashes erupted across US.

Flashback: AYFKM?! NYS Dem Sen. Diane Savino shrieks over violent political quote and demands action until she learns it came from Maxine Waters:

Considering the national media presence of Waters and “the Squad,” it makes for quite a contrast with January’s story involving GOP madness:

Related: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History. And additional examples of leftist violence and eliminationist rhetoric at the link.

