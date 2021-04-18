April 18, 2021

POINTS AND FIGURES: Dispatches from the Covid Frontlines.

On Wednesday, April 7 I went to Red Rock Casino here in Las Vegas and got a free Johnson and Johnson Covid 19 vaccine. It was nice of the casino to do that. The process was orderly and organized. My wife found out about it on Twitter and because my doctor at Mayo recommended I get the vaccine, I went.

Of course days after I got the shot a few people around the country were getting blood clots and they have stopped giving people the JnJ vaccine. When I looked at the numbers, it was so small given the entire sample size I wasn’t worried. Also, almost all of the people getting clots were women and I have identified as a male since the day I was born. I guess I could be a “cis-lesbian-female” if I understand the new terminology correctly. The Dead Sea Scrolls are easier to decipher but I digress.

I checked out of the hospital today.

On April 14, I started running high fevers up to 105. I could get them down with Tylenol, Advil, and cold baths. Because of what happened to me in January, I take a drug that is an immune suppressant. My genetics have kept my white blood cell count low all of my life but now it is exceptionally low. We were sorting through some old papers from the 90s and my WBC count was low then. My counts are so low they are in that “four standard deviations away from the mean range”-or outside the “normal distribution” for those that truly understand statistics.

I was poked and prodded in the hospital. I was fed a constant stream of antibiotics. I was tested for Covid 19 again and was negative. My eighth victory against Covid. They drew lots of blood and tested it. So far, I have no other bacterial or viral infections percolating in my bloodstream. I was CT Scanned and Lung X-Rayed, “Hey, your lungs look great!”. I was Ultrasounded to check for clots. No clots.

The only conclusion is that my body had a very adverse reaction to the vaccine.