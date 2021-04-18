April 18, 2021

HMM: Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court To Drop Challenge to Men-Only Draft: Justice Department signals support for efforts to include women in the draft. “The Justice Department told the High Court on Thursday that judicial action is unnecessary because Congress is actively considering whether to change draft registration rules. The National Coalition for Men and the ACLU say the Military Selective Service Act is unconstitutional because it discriminates against women, and they asked the justices to say as much in January.”

It’s not moot until it’s moot, but this Supreme Court seems eager to duck cases.