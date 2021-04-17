«

April 17, 2021

DESPITE — OR BECAUSE OF — THE TEETHING PROBLEMS WITH CURRENT VACCINES, WE’RE LEARNING A LOT: Virologists develop broadly protective coronavirus vaccines. “”The candidate vaccine was developed using an innovative vaccine platform targeting a highly conserved genomic region of coronaviruses. . . . The new vaccine platform utilizes a genome-reduced bacteria to express the coronavirus vaccine antigen on its surface. Such a vaccine platform can be manufactured with low cost in existing facilities around the world, which could meet the pandemic demand.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
