April 17, 2021

THE FICKLE FINGER OF FATE: Arizona woman finds tires slashed and a severed finger in her driveway.

The Maricopa mother believes the finger belongs to her neighbor because they argued with him the night before and a trail of blood leads to his house. “I don’t find joy in anybody hurting themselves. However, karma has a good way of working itself out,” said Wikoff.

The neighbor wasn’t home Thursday and Wikoff said he hasn’t been home all day. Arizona’s Family reached out to the Maricopa Police Department and haven’t heard back. Wikoff said no arrests have been made, only the finger so far has been taken in custody by police in a brown paper bag. “Well, I got the better hand,” said Wikoff.