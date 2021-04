HEY, HEY, JACK DORSEY, HOW MANY TRUTHS DID YOU SILENCE TODAY? Twitter Permanently Suspends James O’Keefe for Alleged ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’ [UPDATE: O’Keefe to sue Twitter for Defamation].

Man, no wonder Jack Dorsey looks like a homeless man who sleeps under a bridge. If you were him, would you want to face yourself in the mirror every morning?