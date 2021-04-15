April 15, 2021

STACY MCCAIN: The Ultimate ‘Florida Woman’? It’s Everybody Blog About Rebekah Jones Day.

Most people have forgotten who Rebekah Jones is, assuming they had ever heard of her before, but the media celebrated Jones as a “whistleblower” last year when she claimed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was manipulating his state’s COVID-19 case numbers. Jones got fired from her job at the Florida state health department. In December, police raided her home with a search warrant (photo above) and in January, she was charged with gaining “unauthorized access to state Department of Health systems in November to send an unauthorized message to employees and to download a list of contact information for approximately 19,000 people.” None of that really interests me at all, but last week I learned that Jones has moved to Maryland, where she has sought a peace order against Christina Pushaw, who in February published a devastating 2,000-word exposé about Jones.

At 9 a.m. Friday morning, there will be a hearing in a Montgomery County district courtroom about that peace order, so we have declared today to be “Everybody Blog About Rebekah Jones Day.”