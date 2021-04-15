April 15, 2021

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Texas Venue Wanted to Censor Comedian Chad Prather’s Jokes.

“The last bastion of free speech in America is comedy, People have so lost that concept,” Prather said before sharing a chilling example of how some in the culture don’t see it that way.

He told Mayr how a theater outside of Austin, Texas warned him about the material a comedian on his tour shared at a recent stop.

“We don’t want your opener to tell some of the jokes he told last night.,” he said. “I said, ‘you can’t tell a comic what to do on stage.”

“Some of the people who work at the theater, they said, ‘they were kind of offended last night, and I said, ‘f*** ’em. What are you gonna do? You asked for a comedian to come in here. You can’t ask for a guy to change what he does. Lenny Bruce, George Carlin … they went to jail for comedy. We’re not going back to those days when we tell somebody what they can and cannot do,” he said.