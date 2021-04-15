April 15, 2021
CHRISTIAN TOTO: Texas Venue Wanted to Censor Comedian Chad Prather’s Jokes.
“The last bastion of free speech in America is comedy, People have so lost that concept,” Prather said before sharing a chilling example of how some in the culture don’t see it that way.
He told Mayr how a theater outside of Austin, Texas warned him about the material a comedian on his tour shared at a recent stop.
“We don’t want your opener to tell some of the jokes he told last night.,” he said. “I said, ‘you can’t tell a comic what to do on stage.”
“Some of the people who work at the theater, they said, ‘they were kind of offended last night, and I said, ‘f*** ’em. What are you gonna do? You asked for a comedian to come in here. You can’t ask for a guy to change what he does. Lenny Bruce, George Carlin … they went to jail for comedy. We’re not going back to those days when we tell somebody what they can and cannot do,” he said.
Less shocking when you remember that it happened in the Austin area.