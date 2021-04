YO. LET’S HAVE A WHIP AROUND TO SEND HER TO CUBA! I’LL PERSONALLY HELP HER PACK: Biden’s UN Ambassador Says White Supremacy Woven into America’s ‘Founding Documents and Principles’.

Or China. Or North Korea. Or any other communist sh*thole.

Of course, she’s right at home in that nest of commie vipers known as the UN. UN out of the US. US out of the UN. It’s time.