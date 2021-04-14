April 14, 2021

THE PLAGIARISM WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES:

Which makes a grimly appropriate sequel to his former boss: As Bill McGurn noted in the Wall Street Journal on the day of Obama’s inauguration in 2009, “Bush’s Real Sin Was Winning in Iraq.” To the point where shortly thereafter, Obama and Biden were bragging about what a success Iraq was, before, as Dexter Filkins of the New Yorker noted, Obama unilaterally withdrew all American troops for a reelection talking point, thus throwing it all away and giving rise to ISIS.