April 14, 2021

THE PERPETUAL PANDEMIC:

Most of us are already exasperated by mixed messaging from every government agency in charge of public perception. The FAA and CDC both said vaccinated people should still not fly on airplanes, before pulling back and then declaring it safe to do so. President Biden, who has been fully vaccinated for four months, still wanders around in a mask, as does the Vice President who shadows him at every turn. The media and the Biden administration want to tell everyone that the vaccines work, but are unwilling to demonstrate the perks of getting vaccinated. These people are not interested in returning to normal by the end of the year. That’s saying nothing of the antics by national teachers’ unions attempting to extort the public before allowing their members to return to classrooms.

Perhaps the personal anxiety being displayed in the pages of the New York Times and Washington Post is simply lifestyle bias: journalists in DC and New York perceive the entire country to be boxed in as they are; they struggle to accept that Florida and Texas have been open for months. Perhaps the Biden administration sees an opening for a broad and restructuring opportunity to push through an ambitious agenda for the country on the back of the pandemic and doesn’t want to let a good crisis go to waste. Perhaps Anthony Fauci sees the curtain falling on his moment in the spotlight.

One thing seems obvious as more and more people become immunized against both the virus and hesitant elites — life is going to resume whether the ruling class wants it to or not. As the institutional figureheads find excuse after excuse to prolong the pandemic, their several messaging missteps mean their words aren’t having the intended effect. Soon enough, the politicians, pundits and ‘experts’ will see that the American public is content to leave them behind and tune them out.