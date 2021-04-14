April 14, 2021

I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: NFL Legend Brett Favre Slams Woke Sports Leagues And Athletes Kneeling: ‘It’s A Shame.’ “I think both sides, for the most part, want to see it just remain about the sport, not about politics. At least that’s my interpretation. I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch the game. I want to watch the players play and teams win and lose and come from behind. I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside the game. I think the general fan feels the same way.”

If TV ratings are anything to go by, Favre nailed it.