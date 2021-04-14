April 14, 2021

GOOD: New conservative group wields unorthodox tactics to block Biden agenda, nominees.

A new conservative opposition research group is using unorthodox, and controversial, tactics to throw what it describes as “a big handful of sand” in the gears of the Biden administration — tactics it claims have been used effectively by the left for years.

“I see the group right now as getting up every morning and with the goal of making it as difficult as possible for the Biden administration and their allies on the Hill to implement their agenda,” Tom Jones, founder of the American Accountability Foundation (AAF), told Fox News in an interview.

“Our goal is to take a big handful of sand and throw it in the gears of the Biden administration, and that’s what we’re going to do every day,” he said.

Jones – who has worked in a number of research groups, as well as a legislative director for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and for the 2016 Ted Cruz presidential campaign – said the AAF differs from other opposition groups by not being client-based, and instead is focused on causing trouble for the new administration.

It was set up only in March but has already made headlines, in part due to its guerilla-style tactics.