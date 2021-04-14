April 14, 2021

THE TRUTH HURTS: Chinese state media is not happy after university think tank reveals CCP’s human rights violations. “The report concluded that the People’s Republic of China bears responsibility ‘for committing genocide against the Uyghurs in breach of the 1948 Convention.’ Pointing to the Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate actions in killing members of the group, inflicting serious bodily harm, and preventing births, the report concluded that China has the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part’ the Uyghur ethnic group under the framework of the Geneva Convention.'”