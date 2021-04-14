April 14, 2021

LONG-TERM TEST: Our 2020 Toyota Supra 3.0 Had a Rough Winter: Our six-cylinder Supra was a handful in the snow, and our experience with Toyota’s roadside assistance was a minor disaster.

The handful-in-the-snow part isn’t a huge shock for a powerful rear-wheel-drive car, though not as inevitable as it once was with modern tires and traction. But that wasn’t the issue: “We have no issues with driving sports cars in winter; we’ve always done so with our long-termer vehicles after fitting them with winter tires, most recently with a Corvette, a Porsche, a Miata, and a Mustang. But those cars never gave us the kind of trouble that we experienced with our Supra, which largely can be explained in two words: ground clearance, of which the Supra 3.0 has but 4.5 inches.”