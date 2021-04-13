April 13, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Rashida Tlaib: ‘No More Policing… It Can’t Be Reformed.’

* * * * * * * *

In case you hadn’t noticed, the office building where these lawmakers work has been completely fenced in with barbed wire. There are armed guards all over the Capitol. Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar are being protected by the very men and women they claim to revile.

Does “The Squad” know that what they’re saying isn’t true? Are they heartless liars, or merely insane hysterics with no connection to reality? I don’t presume to know — “Half and half” is my standard answer — but I’ll start listening to those idiots when they call for the abolition of the Capitol Police. I don’t hear them clamoring to tear down those fences and shoo away all the men with guns. When Tlaib and her pals start living by the rules they advocate for the rest of us, then I’ll know they’re serious.

It’s easy to stoke riots when you know you’re safe behind your very own imperial guard.