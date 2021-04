UK RIGHT GOES FOR POWER AND SO SHOULD U.S. GOP: Writing in The Federalist, Sumantra Maitra encourages U.S. conservatives to drop the traditional commitment to preserving the existing order in favor of a populist positioning that gains power and thus the opportunity to implement needed change.

I have a much simpler approach: How about Republicans who talk limited government actually walk it by taking the necessary actions to limit government when they are in power?