FEDS SLAM THE BRAKES ON JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE — OVER ONE-IN-A-MILLION RISK: “In other words, because six people, out of seven million, developed a condition that is found in one to two out of every thousand people in the general population, the federal government is halting the use of a vaccine that protects against a virus that, in the past week, is has killed about 750 people per day.”