April 13, 2021

GOVERNMENT KILLS, PART ….: CDC Calls for Halt to J & J Vaccine Due to Blood Clot Risk. The risk appears to be less than one in a million overall, and so far zero for men. We should just inform people of this tiny to virtually non-existent risk and let them decide they think the risk is worth it compared to (a) only having to get one shot and/or (b) not being able to get a shot at all for some indefinite period. It’s extremely likely that more people will die and get ill because of the halt to the vaccine that would have died or become ill from the vaccine.