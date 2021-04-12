April 12, 2021

“INFLATION IS ALWAYS AND EVERYWHERE A MONETARY PHENOMENON.” “The Federal Reserve recently discontinued updating the M1 and M2 weekly money supply series and is instead updating the series monthly.. Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics of Johns Hopkins University, said that this change reflects a change in attitude from the world’s largest central bank on the importance of looking at money supply. . . . They want to deep-six the monetarists, basically and push them off to the sidelines. They want to bury Milton Friedman once and for all and be done with it, and their preference would probably to not report any monetary statistics.”