April 13, 2021

PUBLIC SERVICE: Trump’s Net Worth Dropped Over A $Billion During His 4-Years In Office. “He knew what he was getting into when he came down the Trump Tower escalator to declare his candidacy back in 2015. But losing a billion dollars is what can happen when you don’t take a salary or make any business deals for four solid years. During that time, how many times have the Democrats and their sycophants in the media made false accusations that Donald Trump was using the presidency to enriching himself?”

