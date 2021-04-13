«
April 13, 2021

BLUE ON BLUE: Obama NASA Deputy Slams Biden for Picking Man To Lead Agency.

The critic here, Lori Garver, would have been a better choice than Bill Nelson, who doesn’t bring much to the table besides Democratic Party loyalty.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
