NO, HE JUST WANTS YOU TO SUBMIT: Does Steve Cohen Want to Start a War Over the Capitol Riot? “He compared a few people trespassing into the Capitol and stealing Nancy Pelosi’s rostrum to the 353 Japanese aircraft that damaged 8 U.S. battleships and sunk 4, killing 2,300 Americans and wounding 1,140. To call Cohen’s comparison insane would be an insult to the mentally ill.”