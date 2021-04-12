April 12, 2021

MAKE THEM MORE FRAGILE, PLEASE: Democrats confront fragile majorities as Congress returns with big plans. “Last week, Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida died at 84. This week, Republican Rep.-elect Julia Letlow of Louisiana is expected to be sworn in, cutting Democrats’ edge to 218-212. That means Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., could afford to lose no more than two Democratic votes to pass a bill without Republican support. The 50-50 split in the Senate is already as slim as it gets, testing Democrats’ resolve to stick together against unified Republican opposition to most of Biden’s agenda, including the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure package he rolled out March 31.”

I hope that the infrastructure package fails, but if it passes, let me say that massive payments to bloggers are infrastructure.

And I mean massive. Hey, it would be less destructive than what the money will actually go for.