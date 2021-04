THOSE “TRUE” ARTISTS ARE A LOT LIKE “TRUE” WRITERS: DAILY ART FIX: Soap For True Artists.

And to quote Heinlein’s character Wyoming Knott in Heinlein’s The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress, I want to yell at them “Oh, you rockheads. You deserve to starve.”

Of course, most of them don’t. To quote Heinlein in another book “Artists supported by the government are whores. Incompetent ones.” But you know, they don’t seem to care.