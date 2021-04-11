April 11, 2021

LORDING IT OVER THE REST OF US IS THE ENTIRE POINT: Top Gretchen Whitmer Aide Takes Spring Break Trip to Florida, Ignoring MI Gov’s Warning.

As Stephen Kruiser suggested: Let’s Start Jailing Lawmakers Who Violate Their Own COVID Restrictions. “Imagine the pure, poetic justice of seeing Newsom, Cuomo, and some of the other Hitler youth (stole that from Animal House) cooling their heels in a holding cell after being caught with their masks off and their pants down.”

Related:

As Pat Moynihan said 20 years ago, “[Hannah] Arendt had it right. She said one of the great advantages of the totalitarian elites of the twenties and thirties was to turn any statement of fact into a question of motive.”

Of course, all of this is burying the real lede: Whitmer administration giving a bipartisan thumbs up to Ron DeSantis!