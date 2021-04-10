April 10, 2021

HOW IT STARTED: Whitmer to Michigan: Stay Home and Shut Up.

—Debra Saunders, Real Clear Politics, April 19th, 2020.

How it’s going: Michigan’s Virus Cases Are Out of Control, Putting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a Bind.

—The New York Times, today.

Perhaps try not locking up COVID-inflicted old people in nursing homes? “Multiple Democratic officials are facing increasing political pressure due to policies that directed nursing homes to take COVID-positive patients — rules that critics claim drove up the rate of deaths among vulnerable populations in care facilities. Chief among those politicians is New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under fire not only for imposing such a policy on New York State last year but for his administration’s subsequent coverup of the true number of COVID deaths among elderly New Yorkers. Listed at just under 9,000 at the end of January, a full accounting of the state’s care facility death toll since then has brought the number up to over 15,000. Now feeling heat over a similar policy is Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose administration last year also directed nursing homes to accommodate patients who were infected with COVID-19.”

I’m glad though, that the New York Times is focusing on the Michigan resident most impacted by Gov. Whitmer’s disastrous policy choices: Gov. Whitmer.