April 10, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Teachers union chief: Check me out sitting in close quarters with other people indoors.

That’s the head of the American Federation of Teachers crowded around a table indoors with some pals. The same person who sent a letter to the CDC not three weeks ago complaining that the agency’s new rule, which allows students to be separated by three feet instead of six feet in class, is based on questionable science and that they should stick with the six-foot guidance. Even though it would mean many thousands of students being forced back into remote learning due to space constraints.

If Weingarten and her colleagues aren’t all vaccinated, what are they doing sitting together indoors grouped much more tightly together than three feet?