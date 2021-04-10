April 10, 2021

CDC TIGHTLY FOCUSED ON CORE GOALS DURING PANDEMIC: CDC Director Walensky: ‘Racism Is a Serious Public Health Threat.’

Isn’t racism the real virus, when you don’t think about it?

Well, she might be onto something. Being falsely accused of racism does tend to raise my blood pressure.

If anything bad has happened to you because of COVID-19, the first thing you need to do is look in the mirror. Do you see a white face? Well then, stop complaining. You don’t matter. You didn’t actually think you were a human being, did you?

This is what they call “mission creep.” Racism is the perfect distraction for any government agency, or corporation, or other large group of people who have power and want to hold onto it. Unlike an actual disease, which is what the CDC is supposed to be fighting, the disease of “racism” can be whatever they want it to be. The symptoms are whatever they want them to be. And they don’t need to offer any proof that “racism” is the problem in any particular instance. In fact, asking for proof just shows that the skeptic is a racist!

Here’s how it works:

“COVID-19 is racist.”

“What? That’s insane. Why are my taxes paying you to spew this nonsense?”

“Oh, so you’re denying racism exists, racist?”

In real life, you can tell whether a disease has been cured by measuring the health of the patient. If he’s still sick, the cure isn’t working. If various measurable indicators of health improve, it’s working. The key word there is “measurable.” There are tangible results. But when you deny reality and blame everything on “racism,” you don’t need to worry about all those pesky facts and evidence. Emotions are the only thing that count. If you feel that something is racist, then it’s racist.