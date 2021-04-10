April 10, 2021

YOUTUBE MEMORY HOLES DESANTIS COVID-19 ROUNDTABLE WITH MEDICAL EXPERTS. “This week, YouTube deleted footage of a COVID-19 roundtable discussion between Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and medical experts from Oxford, Stanford, and Harvard. The doctors and medical experts reportedly disputed Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance that children wear masks in school to stop the spread of COVID-19. Cody McCloud, DeSantis’s press secretary, condemned the move as ‘another blatant example of Big Tech attempting to silence those who disagree with their woke corporate agenda,’ NBC reported…the panel included Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University; Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a biostatistician, epidemiologist, and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School; Sunetra Gupta, an infectious disease epidemiologist and epidemiology professor at Oxford University; and former Trump White House COVID-19 advisor Dr. Scott Atlas.”