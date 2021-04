UH UH, SURE IT IS: US businesses ‘on fairly strong legal ground’ to mandate vaccine proof for customers: Law professor.

What happened to HIPPA?

Pretty sure there’s a word that describes a political system where government colludes with Big Business to enable Big Business to do things the government wants to do but legally can not, thereby acting as an agent of the government... It’s right on the tip of my tongue. I swear it starts with N….