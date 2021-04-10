April 10, 2021

I’D LIKE TO SEE A REALLY SOLID COMPARISON OF POST-INFECTION NATURAL IMMUNITY VS. VACCINE PROTECTION: Study: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine offers protection for at least 6 months. “The reassuring results follow on similar findings for the other major two-dose vaccine included in the U.S. vaccine rollout, made by Pfizer-BioNTech. Trial results released April 1 by the companies found that their vaccine remains more than 91% effective six months after people get their second dose.”

But I wouldn’t call this small study “really solid” anyway: “The new study tracked 33 participants in the trials that led to the vaccine’s approval. Six months after having received their second vaccine dose, ‘antibody activity remained high in all age groups,’ according to a team led by Nicole Doria-Rose of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”

Also, I’d like to know about T-cell activity.