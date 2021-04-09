April 9, 2021

SALENA ZITO: History proves that Americans can unite even when torn in two.

Between the first shots fired at Fort Sumter in April 1861 and Lee’s surrender here, more than 800,000 soldiers died from fighting, starvation and disease. Five days after the war’s end, President Abraham Lincoln was dead, having paid the ultimate sacrifice for his steadfastness to preserve the union.

Afterwards the country was thrown into both mourning and uncertainty about its future as it faced reconstruction.

All of which should prove to folks who often moan that we live in the worst time possible for this country that, indeed, we do not.

As the two generals waited for their treaty to be prepared in McLean’s parlor, Grant introduced Lee to his staff, including Lt. Col. Ely Parker, a Seneca Indian, who later recalled their exchange.

“It’s good to see one real American here today,” Lee told him.

“General, we are all Americans today,” Parker replied.

Grant and Lee understood that a divided nation is a toxic nation — and that moment 153 years ago should serve as a reminder for all of us, to not just look to the bad and condemn, but to look to the good and apply it to our lives today.