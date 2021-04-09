«
»

April 9, 2021

DON’T OPPRESS MY PEOPLE WITH YOUR ACCEPTANCE AND COMPLIMENTS! “In the pages of the Guardian, an elaborate humblebrag, care of race-grifter Natalie Morris: ‘It’s often hard to articulate why something that sounds like a compliment can be so harmful. On the racism scale, being told that you’re beautiful is hardly the worst thing that can happen. But just because something presents as a positive on the surface, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t dig deeper into the wider implications of this phenomenon.’”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:30 pm
