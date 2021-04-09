April 9, 2021
HMM: US suicides dropped last year, defying pandemic expectations. Or maybe it was something like this:
“He died of natural causes.”
“He jumped out of a window!”
“Gravity is natural.”
“I’ll just put down Covid-19.”
HMM: US suicides dropped last year, defying pandemic expectations. Or maybe it was something like this:
“He died of natural causes.”
“He jumped out of a window!”
“Gravity is natural.”
“I’ll just put down Covid-19.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.