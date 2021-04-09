«
»

April 9, 2021

HMM: US suicides dropped last year, defying pandemic expectations. Or maybe it was something like this:

“He died of natural causes.”

“He jumped out of a window!”

“Gravity is natural.”

“I’ll just put down Covid-19.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 pm
