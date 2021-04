MISTER BIDEN? GO TO CHINA. TAKE COMMIE LAWHORISH WITH YOU. WE’LL HELP YOU PACK: Biden Blasts US As ‘International Embarrassment’ In New Gun-Control Executive Orders.

And if you want international embarrassment look to England, a once proud nation, now confiscating steak knives from the law abiding, while Islamists behead people in the street. That, ladies and gentlemen, is shameful.