April 9, 2021

INHUMAN IS A FUNNY WAY TO SPELL STUPID: It’s inhuman that we’ve been left at the mercy of Sage’s garbage Covid models.

From the article:

“The Government must now make up its mind whether the vaccines are effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths, or not. If they are effective, then the restrictions on our lives are unnecessary and should be lifted. If they are not effective, then they should still be lifted, because in that case we are going to have to live with periodic surges of Covid-19, for the only alternative is to prolong the current assault on our humanity indefinitely.”