April 9, 2021

FEEDING THE DRAGON: American ‘woke’ companies blamed for fueling China’s rise, Paypal co-founder says.

Paypal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel spared no punches in who he cites for helping China’s rapid economic and military expansion. He says that U.S. technology companies bear some of the blame for helping fuel Beijing’s global achievements.

“There’s something about the woke politics inside these companies, the way they think of themselves as not really American companies. And it’s somehow very, very difficult for them to have a sharp anti-China edge whatsoever,” he says.

Theil named Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple in his assessment that American corporate culture has turned a blind eye to the communist country’s human rights abuses, trade infractions and threat at the expense of the U.S.

“If China is able to just catch up, there is a way in which it will become a more powerful country,” warned Thiel. “You’ll have four times the GDP, and maybe four times the military, and it will be the dominant power. Parity means the West is losing.”