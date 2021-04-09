«
April 9, 2021

THE ORIGINS OF “INFRASTRUCTURE” IN COLD WAR PROPAGANDA: “It’s a propaganda word to the core. Don’t give it special power to immunize spending proposals from scrutiny — whether they fit in the broad or the narrow sense of the word.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
