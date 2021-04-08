April 8, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: A Not-So-Crazy Guide to Election Reform.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do we need to do to make America’s elections trustworthy again?
Answer: Unless we missed something, just seven things.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Under Biden’s EPA, they’re the pot of water and your car is the frog
- From “Never Forget” the Holocaust to “You can’t share that”
- Incoming ATF chief doesn’t just hate guns — he hates you
Bonus Sanity: For once, the headline story is the sanity.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.