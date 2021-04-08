April 8, 2021

LISA, IN THIS HOUSE, WE OBEY THE LAWS OF THERMODYNAMICS! Infrastructure Bill: You Can’t Ignore Physics, Joe. “Yesterday, in another sales pitch for his infrastructure plan, Biden said, ‘. . . what we’re really doing is raising the bar on what we can imagine. Imagine a world where you and your family can travel coast to coast, without a single tank of gas, or on a high-speed train close to as fast as you can go across the country in a plane.’ This is almost physically impossible, even if we make the most optimistic assessments about advances in rail technology. Commercial airliners usually travel 550 to 580 miles per hour.”