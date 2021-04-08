«

April 8, 2021

RIP: Charles Coolidge, Oldest Medal of Honor Recipient, Dies at 99. A harrowing World War II firefight in France brought him the nation’s highest decoration for valor. A park, a highway and a museum are named in his honor.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:22 pm
