«
»

April 8, 2021

ROOTING FOR RIOTS: Joel Kotkin: America’s elites want a racial apocalypse: The narrative of racial conflict peddled by politicians, Big Business and progressives threatens social peace.

It does seem that way. But why?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:04 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.