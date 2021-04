ANALYSIS: TRUE. Joe Biden Cements His Legacy as the ‘Atlas Shrugged’ President.

Still, the most ominous parallel between Joe Biden and Atlas Shrugged is missing from this piece.

In the book, there is no “President of the United States.” Instead, there’s a not-too-bright and ineffectual “Head of State” in the person of Mr. Thompson. The country is actually run behind the scenes by a cabal of Big Business, Big Labor, and Big Bureaucracy.

Ayn Rand called it in 1957.