April 8, 2021

JOE BATTENFELD: Despite scoffing by liberal media, Trump’s claim of vaccine eligibility by April comes true.

But it would be good if every president was held to the same standard.

The Washington Post story last September alleged that Trump contradicted his own health team which said the general public was unlikely to get the vaccine until the second and third quarters of 2021.

Here’s what Trump said: “Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April.”

This statement wasn’t far off from reality — in fact, the general public will be able to get vaccines later this month and some states are actually ahead of that timeline.

But because this was Trump and the Post, the headline scoffed that he made the claim “without evidence.”

In fact the Trump administration had already set in motion plans to buy hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine, which would be enough to cover every American. Not sure what evidence the Post was looking for.

This week Biden made the not-so-bold declaration that all adults will become eligible for the vaccine by April 19. This was actual earlier than Biden had initially predicted — he moved up the timeline.

So when Biden makes a bold prediction that’s leadership. When Trump does it he’s a farce.