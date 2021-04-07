April 7, 2021

WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF HATE? Best-Selling Devotional Has Prayer to ‘Help Me to Hate White People.’

How far have we come since Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech?

Sometimes, I’m not so sure. While our society has made tremendous progress toward the idea that all men are created equal, anti-whiteness seems to be all the rage these days. And that is no less racist than hating anyone of any other color.

Yet, in the book, A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal, there is a prayer called “Prayer of a Weary Black Woman” that asks God to “help me to hate white people.”

Dear God,

Please help me to hate white people. Or at least to want to hate them. At least, I want to stop caring about them, individually and collectively. I want to stop caring about their misguided, racist souls, to stop believing that they can be better, that they can stop being racist.

The book, published in February, was a New York Times bestseller.