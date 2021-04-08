April 8, 2021

IMMINENT: Joe Biden To Announce Executive Orders on Gun Control. “Stakeholders have speculated that the president could announce regulations on concealed assault-style firearms; prohibitions on firearm purchases for those convicted of domestic violence against their partners; and federal guidance on home storage safety measures.”

Joe Biden lives in one of the most heavily protected residences in the world, in a city currently (and unprecedentedly) patrolled by 20,000 National Guardsmen.

Politico bills it as “long-awaited executive action” even though Biden has been president for less than three months.