UPI HAS THREE STORIES ON VACCINE RISKS IN ONE DAY: NIH to study allergic reactions to Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

EU regulator says ‘possible’ blood clotting risk with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Case study finds no proof COVID-19 vaccines can trigger Guillain-Barre syndrome.

I’m not particularly concerned about the risks of these vaccines, but the risks aren’t zero, and the idea that people who are concerned are kooks seems dubious.